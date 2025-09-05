Mike Sullivan has A Lot To Prove With The Rangers

While Mike Sullivan is an already established NHL coach, he has a lot to prove as he begins this new opportunity with the New York Rangers.

Through his ten years coaching the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team won two Stanley Cups, and Sullivan is credited with some of the praise, which is well-deserved.

However, Sullivan did have Sidney Crosby, who was in the prime of his career for a large part of Sullivan’s tenure in Pittsburgh.

Now, Sullivan will be without Crosby, and that brings some pressure on him.

Crosby brought both tremendous results on the ice and an element of leadership that helped build a strong culture with the Penguins.

It’s on Sullivan to establish a culture in New York for a Rangers organization that is in desperate need of an identity after a disastrous season.

Sullivan is out to prove he can build a Stanley Cup foundation without the likes of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

When Sullivan arrived in Pittsburgh, the Penguins had already won a Stanley Cup just a few years before, much different compared to the Rangers, who haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1994.

This opening with the Blueshirts presents a challenge and opportunity for Sullivan to further establish himself as one of the greatest coaches of this generation.