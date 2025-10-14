Mike Sullivan Preaches ‘Heightened Awareness’ Around Connor McDavid

The New York Rangers face a difficult task on Tuesday night, up against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Gameplanning against Connor McDavid is unique compared to any other NHL player.

All of the planning doesn't necessarily change the outcome on the ice, as Mike Sullivan knows it takes a lot to contain McDavid.

“I just think you have to have a heightened awareness when he's on the ice,” Sullivan said of McDavid. “Obviously, I think the biggest difference that makes Connor so unique is the speed at which he executes plays out there. Anytime we have an opportunity to try to limit his speed and deny him the ability to get the puck in stride, I think it gives us a better chance to defend against him. I think that's what makes him unique.

“It's just how fast he can execute plays with the puck, whether it be off the rush or end zone, so we're going to have to have a certain height of awareness when he's on the ice without a doubt.”

The 28-year-old superstar has currently recorded three assists in two games this season.

The threat of McDavid is one thing, but the combo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl adds a totally different dimension to the Oilers.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch often interchanges the pairing of McDavid and Draisaitl, while also having them play on separate lines.

Sullivan outlined the pros and cons of these two different scenarios.

“It’s just different,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, they are dangerous when they are together. The downside of that is they lose a little bit of balance in their lineup. As an opponent, you can try to key on one line as opposed to two. I'm sure their coaching staff is always weighing that decision, just like the rest of us do with our lineup. Do you load the top six or do you balance your team out? I don't know if there's any right or wrong answer. I think it's just about knowing your team and where your team is at.”

The Blueshirts will have to put their best foot forward against arguably the most explosive duo in the NHL in order to secure their first home win of the 2025-26 campaign.