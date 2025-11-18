Mike Sullivan Rejoins Rangers After Absence Due To Personal Reasons

Mike Sullivan officially rejoined the rest of the New York Rangers on Tuesday after a brief absence.

Before the New York Rangers’ Sunday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, it was announced that Mike Sullivan would not be behind the bench due to personal reasons.

In Sullivan’s absence, David Quinn and Joe Sacco split the head coaching duties.

Sullivan landed in Las Vegas at 11 AM on Tuesday and went straight to T-Mobile Arena for the team’s morning skate, where he addressed the team.

“I'd rather not get into the details of it, but I appreciate everybody's support,” Sullivan said. “I'm grateful to Mr. Dolan and (Chris Drury) for their understanding. Obviously, family means everything to all of us. I appreciate everybody's support through a little bit of a trying circumstance.”

David Quinn and Joe Sacco Split Head Coaching Duties In Mike Sullivan's Absence

Before the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a>’ Sunday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, it was announced that Mike Sullivan would not be behind the bench due to personal reasons.

Sullivan will be back on the bench for the Rangers’ Tuesday night game against the Vegas Golden Knights.