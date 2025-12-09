Mike Sullivan Reveals Injury Updates Regarding The Status Of Matt Rempe, Adam Fox, And Adam Edström

There were a few injury updates for the New York Rangers to come out of Tuesday’s practice.

First off, Matt Rempe made an appearance for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 23 after a fight against Ryan Reaves.

He was placed on long-term injured reserve and has been sidelined for the past 22 games.

The 23-year-old forward practiced on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, and Mike Sullivan confirmed he will travel with the team to Chicago, despite not being available for Wednesday’s game against the Blackhawks, indicating that he’s making significant progress.

“He skated a fair amount on his own with our skills coaches,” Sullivan said of Rempe. “The next step is to get him around the group in a team setting in a non-contact jersey.”

Adam Fox has not practiced with the team, but he resumed on-ice activity according to Sullivan, skating twice on his own.

He was placed on LTIR after suffering a shoulder injury on Nov. 29 in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

According to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, the Rangers are expecting him to miss multiple weeks due to a left-shoulder injury and he’ll be reevaluated around Christmas.

Meanwhile, Adam Edström has been notably absent since suffering a mysterious lower-body injury during practice last week.

Edström hasn’t practiced or played in a game with his long-term status still unclear.

Sullivan confirmed that Edström will not travel with the team to Chicago, but is still skating on his own.