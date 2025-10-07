Mike Sullivan Understands The Magnitude Of What It Means To Represent The Rangers

Mike Sullivan makes his way to The Big Apple in a unique season for the New York Rangers.

The Rangers are entering their centennial season, and Sullivan is looking to etch his mark with this legendary franchise.

After a disappointing 2024-25 season, the Rangers brought in Sullivan to help not only propel the team back into Stanley Cup contention, but also establish a strong culture within the organization.

Sullivan knows the magnitude of what the Rangers mean to New Yorkers, and he’s honored to join what he considers to be a historic NHL team.

“It’s an incredible honor to be the coach of the Rangers,” Sullivan said. “It’s such a storied franchise, such a deep history of hockey. It’s a unique experience. It’s an incredible honor to be the head coach of this team and to be able to do it in there celebrating their 100th anniversary, it just makes it that much more special.

“I don’t take a single day for granted. It’s an incredible opportunity, it’s an unbelievable honor and a privilege. I look forward to this opportunity that we have in front of us.”

Last season, the Rangers still carried the same name, but didn’t carry the same Blueshirts identity that fans have gotten to know and love.

Sullivan is here to bring that sense of identity back to the Rangers and rejuvenate Madison Square Garden.

While the Rangers are entering their 100th season, Sullivan’s arrival marks a new chapter in the franchise’s history.