The Maven's Roundtable continues to receive choices for My All-time Favorite Rangers – In Alphabetical Order:

We open today with Bernie Rohde of Queens:

1. RYAN CALLAHAN: "He was the heart and soul of the Blueshirt teams which Cally captained."

2. ROD GILBERT: "Roddy was my favorite Ranger until he retired. I loved the way he played the right wing on the GAG Line. Rod would streak down with his hair flowing in the wind he had created."

3. ADAM GRAVES: "He never backed down and took a beating every night in front of the net. Three little words describe Adam's style -- tough as nails."

4. BRIAN LEETCH: "I loved him because he was the first American-born player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Brian was the best offensive defenseman in team history. He literally could control a game."

5. MIKE RICHTER: "He played the bulk of the games in the 1993-94 season and took the Blueshirts to the Promised Land. Mike was the 'Real King' when he hoisted the Stanley Cup."

Because The Maven loves his book, "We Did Everything But Win," Roundtable veteran George Grimm wins the right to list his favorites in order and as long as he wants. Take it away, Pal:

1. EDDIE GIACOMIN: "He was my first Ranger goaltending hero; a very emotional guy. Somehow you could see those emotions even when he wore a mask. Eddie would have made a great captain if goalies were allowed by the NHL at the time."

2-Plus: DON MARSHALL-PHIL GOYETTE-BOB NEVIN: "The Old Smoothies brought experience to a team that needed it."

3. BRAD PARK: "Not quite on the level of Bobby Orr, but who was? Brad gave us hope and was a lot of fun to watch."

4. JEAN RATELLE: "Ratty was a great player in every way and well-respected around the league. The nickname, 'Gentleman Jean' fit him well.

5. BERNIE GEOFFRION: "Boom Boom liked to say, 'Shoot dat puck, score dat goal!' I loved the experience and spirit he brought to the team."

A Very Personal List Of Five Maven's All-Time Favorite Blueshirts

This will be one of many 100th Anniversary Rangers lists off the top of the Maven's head; alphabetically speaking: Five Of My Favorite Blueshirt people for assorted reasons.

6. PIERRE LAROUCHE: "Lucky Pierre didn’t seem to take anything too seriously, but he scored a lot of timely goals."

7. NICK FOTIU: "Local boy makes good. What’s not to like? I always thought he should have been planted in front of the net on the power play. He would have drawn a lot of attention, thus adding to a screen of the goalie. (As Matt Rempe could do now). Nicky had a great wrist shot too."

8. MIKE GARTNER: "He was a speedy, dependable goal scorer. A nice guy too; but apparently too nice for Mike Keenan’s taste."

9. STEVE LARMER: "Although he was only a short time Ranger, the Blueshirts would not have won the 1994 Cup without him. Steve was experienced and dependable on both sides of the puck. He may have been Neil Smith’s most important acquisition in 1994."

10 BRIAN LEETCH: "Rangers p.r. ace John Halligan once picked Brian as "The Greatest Ranger of All Time." While that subject remains debatable, Leetch certainly is up there."

11. MIKE RICHTER: Eddie Giacomin was my hero and Henrik Lundqvist owns the records, but for that one special spring, Mike had the focus, the stamina and the skills to help us win our only Stanley Cup in 85 years and counting."