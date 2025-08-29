The New York Rangers have made multiple additions to their roster this off-season. Vladislav Gavrikov was their most significant signing of the summer, but he is not the only new defenseman who Rangers fans should be excited about.

Back in July, the Rangers traded defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in a major swap. One of the main pieces the Rangers got back from the Hurricanes in the trade was prospect defenseman Scott Morrow. He is undoubtedly a Rangers player to watch closely in 2025-26.

By bringing in Morrow, the Rangers have added a right-shot defenseman with plenty of upside. The potential for him to blossom into a top-four defenseman in the future is there, and he has already shown promise at the NHL level early on in his career. In 14 regular-season games this past season with the Hurricanes, he recorded one goal and six points.

Morrow spent the majority of this past season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Chicago Wolves, however. He did well with the AHL squad, posting 13 goals, 26 assists, and 39 points in 52 games. With numbers like these, it is clear that the 2021 second-round pick has the potential to produce offense from the point, and the Rangers will be hoping that he can translate it over to the NHL level.

It is going to be very fascinating to see how much of an impact Morrow can make with the Rangers in 2025-26. The possibility of him breaking out and becoming a nice part of their blueline next season is undoubtedly there.