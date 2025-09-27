New Rangers Forward Could Be Big Surprise

The New York Rangers are heading into the 2025-26 season with the hope of turning things back around. They certainly have the potential to be a postseason club if their top players step up.

Yet, when looking at the Rangers' roster, they have an interesting under-the-radar player to keep a very close eye on this season: Taylor Raddysh.

The Rangers signed Raddysh to a two-year, $3 million deal back in July in a move to improve their forward depth. While this move was among the smaller NHL signings of the summer, the potential for Raddysh to be a good addition to the Rangers' roster is certainly there.

Raddysh has shown during his career that he has the potential to provide decent secondary offensive production when playing at his best. During this past season with the Washington Capitals, he recorded 27 points in 80 games. Yet, he also showed that he can put the puck in the net during the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, as he scored a career-high 20 goals and recorded 37 points in 78 games.

If Raddysh can produce that kind of offense this season, it would be big for a Rangers club that could use more secondary scoring. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that for the Rangers in 2025-26 and be a nice surprise for them.