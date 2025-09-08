New Rangers Forward Is Fascinating Addition

Earlier this off-season, the New York Rangers signed forward Taylor Raddysh to a two-year, $3 million contract. The Rangers' decision to sign Raddysh was easy to understand, as their bottom six needed a boost, and he has the potential to provide just that.

Raddysh spent this past season with the Washington Capitals, and it was a decent year for the 6-foot-3 winger. In 80 games with the Capitals in 2024-25, he recorded seven goals, 20 assists, and 27 points. This was after he had a tough finish to his Chicago Blackhawks tenure in 2023-24, posting five goals, nine assists, and a minus-19 rating in 73 games. Thus, Raddysh had a solid bounce-back year with the Capitals this past season and earned a two-year deal with the Blueshirts because of it.

Yet, when looking at Raddysh's past success, there is reason to believe that he can get his offense up further with the Rangers this upcoming season. Back in 2022-23 with the Blackhawks, Raddysh recorded career highs with 20 goals and 37 points in 78 contests. If he gets produces offense like this for the Rangers, he will end up being a strong pickup for their bottom six.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how much of an impact Raddysh makes with the Rangers from here.