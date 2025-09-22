New Rangers Prospect Is Already Shining

During the off-season, the New York Rangers acquired prospect defenseman Scott Morrow as a part of the trade that sent blueliner K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bringing in Morrow is certainly notable for the Rangers, as the 22-year-old defenseman has the potential to become a very good offensive defenseman in the NHL. The young blueliner played in his first 14 NHL games this past season with the Hurricanes, where he recorded one goal and six points.

Yet, Morrow spent most of this past season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Chicago Wolves. The 2021 second-round pick certainly made an impact with the Wolves, recording 13 goals, 26 assists, and 39 points in 52 games. Thus, it is hard not to feel excitement about Morrow's future with the Rangers.

Morrow is certainly leaving a good first impression with the Rangers, too, as he stood out in their first preseason contest against the New Jersey Devils on Sep. 21.

During the Rangers' matchup against the Devils, Morrow scored at the 13:29 mark of the second period to give the Blueshirts a 4-1 lead. His goal was a nice one, too, as he showed his skill with the puck before firing it past Devils goalie Nico Daws.

Seeing Morrow make an immediate impact offensively, even in the preseason, is encouraging. If the Stamford, Connecticut native keeps this kind of play up, he very well could earn himself a spot on the Rangers' opening night roster.