New Rangers Prospect Is Fascinating Addition

The New York Rangers brought in several new prospects at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Yet, there is no question that forward Malcolm Spence is the most notable of the Rangers' new prospects.

The Rangers selected Spence in the second round with the 43rd overall pick. When noting that many expected Spence to be selected in the first round of the draft, the Rangers were fortunate that he was still available once they were on the clock. With the Rangers needing more young, skilled forwards, it is easy to understand why they ended up selecting Spence.

Spence is coming off an excellent season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Erie Otters. In 65 games with the OHL squad, the 6-foot-1 forward set new career highs with 32 goals, 41 assists, and 73 points. This was after he posted 19 goals and 62 points in 66 games with the Otters during the 2023-24 campaign. With numbers like these, it is apparent that the 18-year-old possesses good offensive upside. Now, he will be looking to continue to trend in the right direction with his development.

It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of year Spence puts together in 2025-26. The potential for him to become an impactful player for the Rangers later down the road is there.