New York Rangers Place Defenseman On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, the New York Rangers have placed defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on waivers.

Fitzgerald spent all of the 2024-25 season with the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 66 games with the AHL squad on the year, the right-shot defenseman recorded five goals, 16 assists, 21 points, and 75 penalty minutes. Overall, the Massachusetts native proved to be a solid part of the Wolf Pack's blueline this past campaign.

If Fitzgerald clears waivers, he will once again be expected to be a key part of the Wolf Pack's defensive group this season.

Fitzgerald signed a two-year contract with the Rangers during the 2024 NHL off-season but has yet to make his regular-season debut with the Original Six club. He last played at the NHL level during the 2022-23 season, where he posted zero points, three assists, 12 blocks, 35 hits, and a minus-2 rating in 27 games split between the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers.