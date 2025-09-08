NHL Plus Rangers Thoughts Heading Into Training Camp

1. Connor McDavid is acting like a Hollywood script writer penning his own personal melodrama about his never-ending contract talks with the Oilers.

2. McD is pulling a lot of chains by continuing to delay his Oilers signing and none of his "thinking of family" and assorted other gobbledigook impresses anyone except the most naive.

3. This much is certain, the longer he waits, the bigger the slap in Edmonton, The City's face. Maybe it's true that he seeks a bigger stage; a better team.

4. S.O.S. To Rangers dreamers: None of the above is to suggest that there's a chance that Mister McMoney will wind up on Seventh Avenue and West 33d Street's "Players' Entrance except as a visiting Oiler, or perhaps L.A. King.

5. Now that Matt Rempe and Adam Edstrom have declared themselves unofficial New York Jets supporters we now know that the Jets are in trouble. And not only against the Steelers.

6. The longer it takes for Brennan Othmann to gain a foothold on the Rangers' roster, the more he looks like he should have been the No. 61 Draft pick in 2021 and not 16th pick.

7. Good News For The Mika Menagerie: at this moment, your favorite Zibanejad is not a minus player. (A Plus-Zero looks good on him.)

Centennial Memories: A Forgotten Rangers Feud Recalled

Over the years raging Rangers feuds are well remembered. How about the one with the Bruins – Mike Milbury swatting a Blueshirt fan with a shoe.

8. More Stuff for Dreamers: Fats Lafreniere can redeem his salary by scoring 35-plus goals and 70-plus points.

9. The hope was that Reilly Smith – remember him? Would be an effective top-six right wing. Well, he still might be – back where he belongs – in Vegas!

10. Splitting the atom is looking like a much easier chore than Chris Drury finding a captain.

11. I don't know about you, but I miss Chad Ruhwedel.

12. And I REALLY miss Jimmy Vesey. (So will Mike Sullivan.)