Noah Laba's Maturity Continues To Blow Mike Sullivan Away

The excitement around Noah Laba continues to build.

Laba was the biggest surprise to come out of the New York Rangers’ training camp, as he really came out of nowhere.

The 22-year-old rookie wasn't expected to make the Rangers’ opening-night roster, but his outstanding play throughout training camp was undeniable, and he worked his way up the depth chart, into the lineup.

In three games with the Rangers thus far, Laba has continued to build on his momentum, proving that he truly belongs in the NHL.

Laba has served as the team’s third-line center and has thrived in that position.

On Saturday night, Laba had the best performance of his young NHL career, recording two assists, while he was all over the ice making plays.

Mike Sullivan deservingly showered Laba with praise after the Rangers’ 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I think Laba is getting better with every game that he plays,” said Sullivan. “Obviously, his size, his speed, his shooting ability, his strength, on the goal we scored in the second period was a great example of it.”

What is it about Laba that makes him stand out compared to the ordinary rookie?

Laba plays a hard-nosed game, and he’s unafraid to get his hands dirty, which helps him at both ends of the ice.

In addition to his play, Sullivan feels that Laba’s mindset is in the right place, wise beyond his years in a way.

“Probably just his poise,” Sullivan said of what he’s been most impressed about Laba. “He doesn't seem to get rattled if he makes a mistake out there. He's able to learn from it, move by it. It doesn't affect his next shift, or two or three, whatever it may be. He has a maturity to him. I think that's important to have success in this league.

“He doesn't hang on to things when it doesn't go the right way, but he also has the aptitude to learn from it, which is an important element of growth and development. So I think his poise has been the most impressive thing, from my standpoint.”

Right now, Laba’s development is on the right track, and Rangers fans should be extremely encouraged with what he’s shown so far.