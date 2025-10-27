On The Start Of Their Road Trip The Blueshirts Are Off And Running, Off The NHL Tracks.

Not even the cool, crisp air of the Rocky Mountains that surrounded Calgary last night could awaken the slumbering Rangers. (Sleep on oh Blueshirts, sleep on!)

The game that ended 5-1 for the Flames started with the Rangers having a good snooze after the opening face-off. After that, not all the king's NO-DOZ nor all his smelling salts could awaken the odorific Blueshirts. (Alarm clocks, anyone?)

Add coach Mike Sullivan to the list of culprits who know not how to get his skating rowboats out of their lazy river.

How bad a coach is Sully? His team has lost to the three worst outfits in the NHL, Minnesota, San Jose and now Calgary.

"The way these Rangers are losing," says The Old Scout, "it's enough to make you wish Peter Laviolette was still behind the bench."

How bad are the Blueshirts? Try this straitjacket of figures on for size:

* SLUMPBUSTERS: As my Blue Collar Blue Shirts columnist Sean McCaffrey notes, the Flames were abundant losers until the Rangers came to town. Thanks to the Rangers, Calgary – according to Vegas – favored to lose – ended an eight-game slide.

* THE NY SLUMPEES: Under their vibrant new coach the Rangers have lost six of seven games. He blames his troops for not hearing the first period bugle call. (Maybe Sully should buy himself a bugle or bring in the New York Symphony to play "Oh, How, I Hate To Get Up In The Morning.")

* GOALTENDING: Calgary has one of the worst scoring teams in the NHL. Iggy allowed five red lights – most the Flames got so far – including a shorthander.

* EGAD, WHAT'S AHEAD: Next up Vancouver, Edmonton, Seattle. Then home to Carolina. Yikes!

"We're not at our best," declares Sullivan. (That's like telling us that we're still in October. No kidding, "It starts with effort," he tells us. (I thought you were the effort-maker.)

Mike Sullivan Admits Rangers Are ‘Not At Our Best’ After Frustrating Loss To Flames

The New York Rangers’ struggles continue as the Blueshirts suffered a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Then there's the beloved captain, J.T. Miller, with grand insights. Try this one: "The Flames were more ready to play than we were." (Suggestion: Rangers brass should petition the league to start Blueshirt games with the third period. Then, they'll be ready.)

Another Miller gem: "I don't want to make this bigger than it is." McCaffrey simplifies it: "Same old Rangers do it again!"

The Maven simplifies it even more: OY VAY!