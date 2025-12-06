Rangers Activate Jonathan Quick Off Injured Reserve

The New York Rangers have officially activated Jonathan Quick off of injured reserve.

Quick landed on injured reserve after a collision with Michael Carcone in the third period of the Rangers' 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 22.

The 39-year-old goalie has missed the past six games, with Igor Shesterkin playing in all of them.

In Quick’s place, Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin served as Shesterkin’s backup.

This season, Quick has posted a 3-3 record, .944 save percentage, and a 1.69 goals against average.

Quick is expected to start on Sunday night when the Rangers face off against the Vegas Golden Knights.