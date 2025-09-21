Rangers Announce Roster For Preseason Opener

The New York Rangers play their first preseason game of the year against the New Jersey Devils on Sep. 21. With this, the Blueshirts have announced their roster for the upcoming matchup.

Here is a full look at the Rangers' roster for the contest now.

Rangers' Forwards

Taylor Raddysh

Jonny Brodzinski

Anton Blidh

Justin Dowling

Noah Laba

Conor Sheary

Dylan Roobroeck

Carey Terrance

Juuso Parssinen

Matt Rempe

Brennan Othmann

Gabe Perreault

Nathan Aspinall

Rangers' Defensemen

Connor Mackey

Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen

Casey Fitzgerald

Derrick Pouliot

Scott Morrow

Jackson Dorrington

Rangers' Goalies

Jonathan Quick

Dylan Garand

Talyn Boyko

When looking at this roster, Othmann, Perreault, and Morrow are undoubtedly three youngsters to keep a close eye on. This trio will be looking to impress to increase their odds of making the Rangers' opening night roster.

Two other players to watch include Raddysh and Sheary. Raddysh is one of the club's off-season additions and will be looking to make a solid first impression. Sheary, on the other hand, is currently with the club on a professional tryout (PTO) so he will be aiming to stand out.