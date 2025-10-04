1. The question "Who is the best American-born Ranger of all-time?" was quickly answered by Joltin' Joe Dionisio in Santa Barbara, California.

2. Currently Adult Hockey Manager of the Ice In Paradise Rink, Joltin' Joe picks defenseman Brian Leetch and The Maven seconds the motion. (I dare anyone to name anyone better than Leetch.)

3. It was purely a coincidence but Leetch and The Maven won the Lester Patrick Award on the same day in 2007. (Shhhh: Brian deserved it more than me.)

4. The biggest mistake of Chris Drury's administration was allowing gifted defenseman Niko Mikkola to slip out of Rangerville and wind up in Panthertown where Niko has developed into one of the NHL's best.

5. How big a blunder was it? Starring for double-Cup-winning Florida, Mikkola just signed a new eight-year deal with the Champs. Also: coach Paul Maurice adds: "Niko is funny as hell!" But the joke is on Drury.

7. Here's what the Blueshirts lost in Niko: Over the last two title seasons, He delivered 335 hits and 212 blocks. Niko also set a career high in goals. And just think, all Drury had to do was re-sign the guy.

8. Asked to pick the Rangers best coach and manager since he started watching hockey, our Al Greenberg selected Emile (Cat) Francis for both. (Presumably, Big Al omitted the 1993-94 season.)

9. Somewhere along the line during 100th Anniversary events – it should be noted that John Halligan – also a Lester Patrick Award-winner – was the last of the top-notch old time NHL team press agents.

10. Halligan's aides – among them his wife Janet and stat man Arthur Friedman – rounded out one of the best and well-liked p.r. offices in NHL history.

The Real Meaning Of Training Camp

The Rangers open on Tuesday at The Garden against Pittsburgh; and the excitement already is in our bones.

11. When the third MSG was built in 1925, it lacked a skating rink. Architects found room above the facade on Eighth Avenue and added "Iceland," which doubled as a Rangers and Americans' practice rink and pleasure skating hub.

12. When the current Garden was conceived the designers foolishly omitted a practice rink and instead created a bowling alley. For years the Blueshirts worked out at the Playland Rink in Rye, a classic in its own right.