Rangers Big Forward Is Interesting Breakout Candidate

The New York Rangers are entering this season with the hope of getting things back on track. For this to occur, they will not only need their top players to play at their highest levels but also for some of their youngsters to break out.

When looking at the Rangers' roster, one player who is an interesting breakout candidate to watch is forward Adam Edstrom.

Edstrom got into the most NHL action of his career so far this past season with the Rangers. In 51 games, the 6-foot-7 forward recorded five goals, nine points, and 94 hits. Overall, he took a nice step in the right direction, as he demonstrated that he can work in a bottom-six role. Now, after gaining more experience this past season, the big forward will be looking to get his offense up a bit while maintaining his heavy style of play in 2025-26.

The potential for Edstrom to emerge as an important part of the Rangers' bottom six is certainly there, and it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season he has this campaign because of it. If he takes that next step as a hard-nosed two-way forward, it would be great news for a Rangers club looking to be a playoff team again.