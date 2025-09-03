Rangers: Big Year Ahead For Artemi Panarin

The New York Rangers put together a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. Yet, the new season will now offer the Rangers a clean slate and the opportunity to put together a bounce-back year.

If the Rangers hope to get back into the playoffs next year and be among the Eastern Conference's top teams, they will certainly need star forward Artemi Panarin to be on his A-game. The 33-year-old winger is a major difference-maker, and he was once again the Rangers' best player this past season. In 80 games on the year with the Blueshirts, he recorded 37 goals, 57 assists, and 89 points.

Yet, this season is also very important for Panarin personally. This is because the Rangers star forward is entering the final season of his contract. With this, Panarin will certainly be looking to put together another strong season for the Rangers. If he does, it will help his chances of landing another very good payday for his next contract.

Furthermore, a big season from Panarin would also increase the odds of the Rangers wanting to keep him around beyond this season. Thus, this is undoubtedly a significant season for Panarin, and it will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make during it from here.

New Rangers Defenseman Should Be Big Piece