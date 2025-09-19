Rangers Coach Has Big Plans For Will Cuylle

New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle was undoubtedly a big bright spot from the club's disappointing 2024-25 season. The 23-year-old winger broke out for the Rangers this past season, as he set new career highs with 20 goals, 25 assists, 45 points, and 301 hits in 82 games. This was after he had 13 goals and 21 points in 81 games with the Rangers during his rookie year in 2023-24.

Now, after his breakout year with the Rangers, Cuylle could be getting a major opportunity with the Blueshirts this season.

While speaking to reporters, including The Athletic's Vince Z. Mercogliano, Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan shared that he sees Cuylle being a top-six forward for the Original Six club this campaign.

"I would envision him playing in the top six," Sullivan said about Cuylle.

With the Rangers trading Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks this off-season, it would make a ton of sense for Cuylle to have a spot in New York's top six in 2025-26. He demonstrated this past season that he can make an impact offensively, so he could thrive in a top-six role for the Rangers.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see how Cuylle builds off his breakout year from here.