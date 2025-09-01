Rangers Exciting Forward Is Prime Breakout Candidate

While the 2024-25 season was a tough year for the New York Rangers, Brett Berard was a nice bright spot from it. The 22-year-old forward played in his first 35 NHL games with the Rangers in 2024-25, where he posted six goals and 10 points. He also performed well while down in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, recording nine goals and 23 points in 30 games.

Overall, Berard took a nice step in the right direction in his development this past season. More importantly, he showed clear promise when given the chance to play for the Rangers. Now, as we head into the 2025-26, he is undoubtedly a clear breakout candidate for the Blueshirts.

Berard has the upside to become a very solid forward in the NHL, and it would be significant for the Rangers if he taps into his potential more in 2025-26. It is not a secret that the Rangers' top nine could use a boost, and Berard taking that next step would certainly help things on that front.

It is going to be interesting to see what kind of season Berard has from here, but it is hard not to feel excited about his future with the Rangers.

