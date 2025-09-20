Rangers First-Rounder Ready To Break Out

The New York Rangers are entering this season with a few breakout candidates to watch. Among the most notable is 2021 first-round pick Brennan Othmann.

Othmann, 22, is still aiming to prove to the Rangers that he is ready to be a full-time NHL player. During this past season with the Blueshirts, the 6-foot forward recorded two assists, 43 hits, and a plus-7 rating in 22 games. Overall, the Scarborough, Ontario native has shown that he is not afraid to throw the body, but he has yet to break out offensively in the NHL. However, that certainly has the chance to change during this upcoming season.

Othmann has shown his potential down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 27 games this past season with the AHL squad, he scored 12 goals and recorded 20 points. This was after he posted 21 goals, 28 assists, and 49 points in 67 games with the Wolf Pack in 2023-24. With numbers like these, Othmann has some offensive skill, and it will be fascinating to see if he can translate it over to the Rangers this campaign.

If Othmann breaks out and cements himself a spot in the Rangers' top nine, it would be good news for the Metropolitan Division club.