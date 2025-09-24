Rangers Forward Should Not Be Ignored

The New York Rangers have multiple players to watch as this preseason continues. Juuso Parssinen is undoubtedly one of them, as he is currently viewed as the frontrunner for the Rangers' third-line center spot.

It is not necessarily a secret that the Rangers are looking for answers at the center position in their bottom six, and Parssinen has the potential to provide them with just that. The 6-foot-3 forward has demonstrated promise early on in his career, and at 24 years old, he still has the potential to improve.

If Parssinen proves to be a fit as the Rangers' third line center and makes an impact, it would be big news for a Blueshirts club looking to get things back on track. The potential for him to do so is certainly there.

In 11 games with the Rangers this past season following being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche, Parssinen recorded two goals, five points, 17 hits, and a plus-1 rating. He also had a strong start to his career in 2022-23 as a rookie with the Nashville Predators, scoring six goals and setting career highs with 19 assists and 25 points in 45 games. Thus, Parssinen has some offensive upside, and it will be intriguing to see if he taps into it more with the Rangers in 2025-26 from here.