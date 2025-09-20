Rangers Make Several Cuts From Training Camp Roster

The New York Rangers' training camp roster is 13 players shorter.

The Rangers have announced that they have assigned Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Zakary Karpa, Sullivan Mack, Chris Merisier-Ortiz, Cooper Moore, Hugo Ollas, and Callum Tung to the Hartford Wolf Pack's training camp. In addition, prospects Raoul Boilard, Artem Gonchar, and Evan Passmore have been sent back to their junior clubs.

The final two players cut from the Rangers' training camp roster, Tim Lovell and Corbin Vaughan, were released from their tryouts.

With it now being a few days into the Rangers' training camp, it is understandable that the Original Six club have decided to trim their roster a bit. This will only continue to occur as the regular-season approaches.