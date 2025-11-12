Rangers Make Subtle Lineup Change During Practice Involving Conor Sheary And Taylor Raddysh

The New York Rangers may make one slight change to the lineup ahead of their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During Tuesday’s practice, Mike Sullivan made a subtle change to the lineup, putting Conor Sheary on the third line alongside Noah Laba and Will Cuylle, while moving Taylor Raddysh down to the fourth line with Sam Carrick and Adam Edström.

This change could have been possibly made in an effort to bring more of an offensive element to the Rangers’ third line, although Raddysh is tied with Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin with a team-leading five goals.

Sheary also replaced Raddysh on the second power-play unit, where he played a net-front role.

Both Sheary and Raddysh have seen time playing in the top-six, but the return of Vincent Trocheck, on top of the call-up of Gabe Perreault, has changed their roles.

In the Rangers’ 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night with Trocheck and Perreault in the lineup, Sheary played 10:04 minutes and Raddysh played 14:28 minutes.