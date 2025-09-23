Rangers' Matt Rempe Ready To Shine

The 2025-26 season is almost here, and we are certainly going to see several players around the NHL break out. Could New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe be one of them? The possibility should not be ruled out.

Rempe is still looking to cement himself as a full-time NHL player, and he could do just that with the Blueshirts in 2025-26. When looking at their current roster, there are clear spots to fight for in their bottom six. With this, Rempe undoubtedly could have a more significant role with the Rangers this campaign.

Rempe also took a bit of a step forward this past season when given the chance to play for the Rangers. In 42 games on the year with the Blueshirts, the 6-foot-9 forward recorded new career highs with three goals, five assists, eight points, and a plus-7 rating. Overall, the young forward showed signs that he could be more than just a tough guy for the Rangers with his improved two-way play, and he will now be looking to build off that this upcoming season.

If Rempe does take that next step and cements himself as an impactful bottom-six forward, it would be great for the Rangers. There is no question that he gives the Rangers plenty of toughness and bite, but if he takes that next step offensively, he could have himself a nice breakout campaign.