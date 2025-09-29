Rangers Place 4 Players On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, the New York Rangers have placed Anton Blidh, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, and Derrick Pouliot on waivers.

Blidh recorded 19 goals and 36 points in 71 games last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack. He last played at the NHL level with the Rangers during the 2023-24 season, where he recorded one hit, two penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating in one game.

Dowling signed a two-year deal with the Rangers this off-season. The 34-year-old forward posted two goals, seven points, and a minus-6 rating in 52 games with the New Jersey Devils this past season. He also had two goals and four points in seven AHL games with the Utica Comets in 2024-25.

Fix-Wolansky also signed with the Rangers this summer. This came after the 5-foot-7 forward recorded 26 goals, 34 assists, 60 points, and 73 penalty minutes in 65 AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters in 2024-25. He last played at the NHL level with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

Pouliot is another newcomer for the Rangers, as he signed a two-year deal with the team this off-season. The 31-year-old defenseman played in 70 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, posting seven goals, 53 points, and a plus-10 rating.