Rangers Place Juuso Parssinen On Waivers

The New York Rangers have placed Juuso Parssinen on waivers.

This comes shortly after Parssinen was held out of Tuesday’s practice due to roster management purposes.

If Parssinen clears waivers, he’ll be assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Through the first 23 games of the season, Parssinen has been in and out of the lineup, serving as a healthy scratch on multiple occasions.

After signing a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Rangers during the offseason, Mike Sullivan stated that Parssinen would have a real chance of earning the third-line center role ahead of training camp.

However, Parssinen was outplayed by rookie Noah Laba during training camp, and he’s played without a defined role, mostly slotting on the team’s fourth line.

“I think it’s been sporadic,” Sullivan said of Parssinen’s play. “We tried him a lot in the middle early on exploring options for that third line center role and we felt that the way Laba’s game developed over the course of training camp, we thought Laba was the best option for us…

“I think he’s (Parssinen) had some games where he’s played very well for us. … It’s just competitive with some of the guys that we have and we’re trying to make the best decisions for the team as possible.”

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old forward has recorded two goals, one assist, and three points.