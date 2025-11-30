Rangers Placing Adam Fox On LTIR With Shoulder Injury

According to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, the New York Rangers are placing Adam Fox on long-term injured reserve and expecting him to miss multiple weeks due to a left-shoulder injury.

Mercogliano adds that the team plans to label it as week-to-week and reevaluate Fox around Christmas.

Fox seemed to be labouring his left arm in the third period of the Rangers’ 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after taking a hit from Brandon Hagel.

Almost immediately after sustaining this injury, Fox exited the game and ultimately did not return, raising some initial concerns.

The 27-year-old defenseman has had a productive start to the 2025-26 season, recording three goals, 23 assists, and 26 points in 27 games, while averaging 23:50 minutes.