    Rangers Placing Adam Fox On LTIR With Shoulder Injury

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 30, 2025, 19:50
    Updated at: Nov 30, 2025, 19:51
    James Guillory-Imagn Images

    According to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, the New York Rangers are placing Adam Fox on long-term injured reserve and expecting him to miss multiple weeks due to a left-shoulder injury. 

    Mercogliano adds that the team plans to label it as week-to-week and reevaluate Fox around Christmas.

    Fox seemed to be labouring his left arm in the third period of the Rangers’ 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after taking a hit from Brandon Hagel.

    Almost immediately after sustaining this injury, Fox exited the game and ultimately did not return, raising some initial concerns.

    The 27-year-old defenseman has had a productive start to the 2025-26 season, recording three goals, 23 assists, and 26 points in 27 games, while averaging 23:50 minutes.