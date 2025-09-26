Rangers Prospect Is Intriguing Player To Watch

The regular season is only continuing to get closer for the New York Rangers. With this, the Blueshirts undoubtedly have some players to watch incredibly closely.

Among the most notable Rangers who fans should be watching is prospect Brennan Othmann.

Othmann is currently aiming to earn a spot on the Rangers' opening night roster and has plenty of competition to do so. Because of this, the 22-year-old forward will be looking to stand out with each chance he gets from the Rangers as the preseason continues.

Othmann certainly stood out during the Rangers' Sep. 25 preseason matchup against the New York Islanders, as he scored a nice goal on the power play. After receiving a nice feed from Rangers defenseman Scott Morrow, Othmann beat Islanders goaltender David Rittich with an excellent snapshot.

Scoring a goal like this is certainly a good step in the right direction for Othmann, and he will be aiming to build off it from here. Whether he starts the season with the Rangers or in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Othmann's goal will be to continue to improve his all-around game. If he does, he could become a nice part of the Rangers' roster in the near future.