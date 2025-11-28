Rangers Prospect Makes Top Young Players List

With the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Rangers selected forward Gabe Perreault. With Perreault having good upside, the Blueshirts are expecting him to be a big part of their future.

Perreault's potential has now landed him some praise, as he has earned a spot on The Hockey News' Top 100 Players 21-And-Under list. THN's Ryan Kennedy gave Perreault the No. 49 spot.

When noting that Perreault has the potential to become a top-six forward, it is understandable that he has been given a spot on Kennedy's list.

Perreault certainly demonstrated his potential during his days at Boston College. During this past season with BC, the young forward recorded 16 goals, 32 assists, and 48 points in 37 games. This was after he had 19 goals and 60 points in 36 games for BC during his freshman year in 2023-24.

Perreault has also had a nice start to the season with the Hartford Wolf Pack this year, as he has recorded six goals and 11 points in 13 games so far. With this, he is showing off his offensive skill in the AHL, which is encouraging.

Perreault has played in eight career NHL games over two seasons with the Rangers so far, where he has recorded one assist. While he has yet to break out offensively at the NHL level, that should change as he continues to grow his game.