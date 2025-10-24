Rangers Recall Brennan Othmann From AHL After Matt Rempe Injury

The New York Rangers have recalled Brennan Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

This comes after Matt Rempe suffered an upper-body injury during the Rangers’ Thursday night game against the San Jose Sharks after fighting Ryan Reaves.

With Rempe’s status up in the air, it appears as if Othmann could get an opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level.

Othmann’s inconsistent play at training camp with the Rangers led to him ultimately being sent down to the AHL.

Mike Sullivan felt it was best for the 22-year-old forward to start the season in Hartford.

“We've had a number of discussions around what that pathway might look like for him to carve a role on the New York Rangers,” Sullivan said. “A lot of the discussion we had just talked about conscientious play, attention to detail, defensively, away from the puck, playing within structure, having some predictability and reliability and dependability around his game.

“I think if he can add more detail around those things, essentially that’s what it boils down to. It’s attention to detail in all zones, in particular on the defensive side of the puck. Those are the conversations I’ve had with Otter over the past little while.”

Despite not making the Rangers’ lineup out of training camp, Sullivan made clear to Othmann that there’s still a pathway for him to make it back to the NHL.

“I said to Otter, ‘just because this decision was made today doesn't mean that there is finality to it and that the opportunity no longer exists, it very much exists and will continue to exist,’ and we will continue to work with Otter.” said Sullivan.

During the 2024-25 season, Othmann played 22 games for the Blueshirts, recording two points while averaging 9:58 minutes.

Now, Othmann is getting another chance to show what he is capable of in the NHL, and we’ll see if he’s able to seize this opportunity.