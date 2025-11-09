Rangers Recall Gabe Perreault From NHL Amid Offensive Struggles

The New York Rangers have recalled Gabe Perreault from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

This call-up comes amid the Rangers’ offensive struggles, specifically at home.

In nine games for the Wolf Pack this season, Perreault has recorded five goals, five assists, and 10 points.

The 20-year-old forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers last season in March and played five games for the Rangers to close out the 2024-25 campaign.

Perreault was one of the last players sent down during training camp in October, as he was given an opportunity to make the Rangers’ opening-night roster, but the team opted for him to start the year in the AHL.

With Perreault called up, the Rangers sent down Jaroslav Chmelar to the Wolf Pack.