Rangers Recall Scott Morrow With Will Borgen Still On Injured Reserve

The New York Rangers have recalled Scott Morrow from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, while sending Connor Mackey back down to the AHL.

This comes as Will Borgen has missed the Rangers’ past four games with an upper-body injury that landed him on injured reserve.

It's worth noting that Borgen did practice on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey.

Morrow has played in just three games for the Rangers this season, averaging 13:11 minutes.

The Rangers acquired Morrow from the Carolina Hurricanes during the offseason in a sign-and-trade deal involving K’Andre Miller.

The 23-year-old defenseman has played in 12 games for the Wolf Pack, recording one goal, two assists, and three points.