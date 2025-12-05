Rangers Secure Win Over Senators With Strong All-Around Performance

It was all about the fundamentals in the New York Rangers’ 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Going into this matchup, the Rangers were coming off of an emotional, come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Stars.

The Rangers carried that momentum into Ottawa, as they came into the game with a fiery and intense energy.

A clean breakout started by Artemi Panarin, followed up by nifty stick work from J.T. Miller, ended in a Mika Zibanejad goal to put the Rangers up 1-0, 3:19 into the first period.

A few minutes later, it was Noah Laba’s physicality to steal the puck in the neutral zone and keep the puck in the offensive zone that led to Vladislav Gavrikov’s goal, giving the Blueshirts a quick 2-0 lead.

"It was critical,” Mike Sullivan said of how impactful Laba’s physical play was to Gavrikov’s goal. “I thought Labs was physical all night. He brings a speed element with his size and his strength. When he brings some physicality to his game I think he's a lot more effective...I thought this was one of his more physical games that he's had in a while."

Gavrikov now has three goals over his past five games, as he’s far exceeded his offensive expectations going into the season. His six goals has him tied for fifth among all NHL defensemen in goals this year.

“Obviously, his core competency is his ability to defend,” Sullivan said on Tuesday about Gavrikov. “He's hard to play against. He's one of the better defending defensemen, we think, in the league. Having said that, we believe has the ability to help our offense, whether it be with outlet passes or joining the rush or being active off the offensive blue line. I won't lie, I'm surprised with how effective he's been just with his instincts. In particular, the way he jumps off the offensive blue line.”

All night long, the Rangers’ relentless forecheck allowed them to sustain offensive pressure and put the Senators on their toes.

Between the constant forecheck and net-front presence, the Rangers were able to make the Senators’ life a lot harder.

That was especially evident on Will Borgen’s goal in the second period.

Sullivan has always preached for forwards to go after pucks hard and try to hold onto pucks when they can in order to sustain pressure, while strong net-front presence is an element of the game he’s tried to instill into the Rangers’ game.

“I thought we competed hard all night long,” Sullivan said. “We just kept trying to play the game the right way. I think overall, I thought it was a pretty good effort… “I thought we did a real good job, in particular tonight, getting inside a little bit more of the forwards we're getting to the net more there was intention there.”

Igor Shesterkin made some big stops when the Rangers did up some high-quality chances, and he made 25 saves on the night

Panarin reached a milestone in this game, recording the 900th point of his career.

“Happy to get that, but glad we win tonight,” Panarin said of recording 900 career points. “Especially in a winning game, I have that number. So nice.”

The Rangers will be back in action on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.