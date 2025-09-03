Rangers Should Give Soaring Forward Big Opportunity

While the 2024-25 season was a tough year for the New York Rangers, forward Will Cuylle was undoubtedly a nice bright spot from it. This is because the 23-year-old winger broke out in a big way for the Rangers in 2024-25, as he set new career highs with 20 goals, 25 assists, 45 points, and 301 hits in 82 games. This was after the 6-foot-3 winger recorded 13 goals and 21 points in 81 games for the Rangers during his rookie year in 2023-24.

With Cuylle taking a big step with his offensive play this past season, the Rangers should give him a major opportunity during this upcoming campaign. When looking at the Rangers' current forward group, the Rangers should give him plenty of opportunities in a top-six role in 2025-26. This is especially so with longtime Ranger Chris Kreider being traded to the Anaheim Ducks this off-season.

Cuylle playing in the Rangers' top six and having a more significant role could be enough for him to hit another new level this upcoming season. It would give him the opportunity to consistently play with the Rangers' top forwards, which certainly could benefit his development.

Nevertheless, it is going to be very interesting to see what Cuylle's role with the Rangers will be next season.

