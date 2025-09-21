Rangers Top Prospect Scores Nice Goal

The New York Rangers have some interesting young players to watch this preseason. Gabe Perreault is easily among the most notable ones, as the 20-year-old forward is considered the Rangers' top prospect.

With the Rangers having roster spots to fight for, Perreault will certainly be looking to impress this preseason. If he does, it would help his chances of making the club's NHL roster out of training camp. So far, it is safe to say he is doing just that.

During the Rangers' preseason contest against the New Jersey Devils on Sep. 21, Perreault undoubtedly got off to a great start.

Early on in the first period of the Rangers' contest against the Devils, Perreault scored a nice goal to give the Blueshirts a 1-0 lead. After receiving a nice feed in front from defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, Perreault beat Devils Jake Allen with a great snap shot.

Perreault will now be looking to keep up this kind of play as the preseason carries on. There is no question that the 2023 first-round pick possesses a lot of skill and offensive upside, and his college stats show that. In 37 games with Boston College in 2024-25, he recorded 16 goals and 48 points. This was after he posted 19 goals and 60 points in 36 games with BC during his freshman year in 2023-24.