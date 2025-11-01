Rating The Blueshirts For The Month Of October

Examining the Rangers for their work in October, what do we have? A glass half-full or half-empty?

Answer: Neither!

We have a MUG that needs a good washing, if not more because – at this very early in NHL time – it's impossible to tell.

The club is batting .500 at 5-5-2 without having won a single game at home. (How is that possible?)

Their leading scorer is a guy named Taylor Raddysh who – at the beginning of the season – was listed as the Rangers' fifth right wing.

After a dozen games, Red Raddysh has five goals and is a plus-3. A native of Caledon, Ontario, Raddysh scored a grand total of seven goals in 80 games for Washington last season. (Taylor The Terrific is a miracle in the making.)

Last year's Blueshirts leading scorer was Breadman Panarin who now is 2-5-7 and a minus-4 over a dozen games.

Raddysh is the Rangers MVP for October with Igor Shesterkin the very-close runner-up.

Notes And Quotes About The Blueshirts

All Around The Blueshirts Bush:

Mika Zibanejad is the club's second leading scorer – four goals and two assists – but still with no clue as to the defensive side of the game. Both The Z Man and Lafrenière are tied for the with a minus-8 after only a dozen games.

OTHER VIEWS:

ADAM FOX: He's the club's leading scorer 3-6-9 and minus-1 but – at best, – he's a glass-half full player.

J.T. MILLER: His overtime goal against Edmonton is what the Blueshirts need more of from the captain.

VLADISLAV GAVRIKOV: For October, at least, he was consistently the best defender at a plus-3.

WILL BORGEN: He's right behind Gavrikov, at plus-2.

WILL CUYLLE: After an invisible start, he's beginning to find his game. But Will's minus-2 is a bit worrisome.

SAM CARRICK: This scintillating scrapper is doing everything Cuylle did last season – and at a plus-4 to boot.

NOAH LABA: Greenwich, Connecticut's gift to the Rangers is doing what the club had hoped Brennan Othmann would do – and didn't. Good job, young man.

MIKE SULLIVAN: Glass half-empty!