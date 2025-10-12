    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rating The Five Best Blueshirts So Far

    Stan Fischler
    Oct 12, 2025, 19:17
    As far as The Maven is concerned there's no NHL law that says we can't rate the five best Rangers after the first four days; so let's do it.

    1. IGOR SHESTERKIN: The highest-paid NHL goalie has played his first three games as if he's the best goalie in the league. (Okay, it's a teeny-weeny sample. but so what?)

    2. ADAM FOX: Nobody is preparing another Norris Trophy for the bagel salesman; but his good start is encouraging, to say the least.

    3. MIKA ZIBANEJAD: Somebody must have whispered into the ear of The People's Non-Choice. The message: WAKE UP.  So far, so decent.

    4. NOAH LABA: The pride of Northville, Michigan – across the street from Southville – has taken a splendid training camp into The Show and is showing well.

    5. J.T. MILLER: The rust is gone and the captain is producing some vim and vigor. Next up is the vitality!