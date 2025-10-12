Rating The Five Best Blueshirts So Far

As far as The Maven is concerned there's no NHL law that says we can't rate the five best Rangers after the first four days; so let's do it.

1. IGOR SHESTERKIN: The highest-paid NHL goalie has played his first three games as if he's the best goalie in the league. (Okay, it's a teeny-weeny sample. but so what?)

2. ADAM FOX: Nobody is preparing another Norris Trophy for the bagel salesman; but his good start is encouraging, to say the least.

3. MIKA ZIBANEJAD: Somebody must have whispered into the ear of The People's Non-Choice. The message: WAKE UP. So far, so decent.

4. NOAH LABA: The pride of Northville, Michigan – across the street from Southville – has taken a splendid training camp into The Show and is showing well.

Seeing Is Believing And The Rangers Can See The NHL Heights

This is no joke; the Rangers are HOT!

5. J.T. MILLER: The rust is gone and the captain is producing some vim and vigor. Next up is the vitality!