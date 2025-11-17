Remembering Larry Brooks And Other Rangers Thoughts

1. Multi-Rangers author Matthew Blittner attended the Larry Brooks' funeral yesterday and reports that there was a standing room crowd honoring the late Post journalist icon.

2. Former Rangers Dave Maloney and Adam Graves were there to pay their respects as well as Brooksie's boss – when Larry did P.R. for the Devils – Lou Lamoriello. Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin showed along with former Rangers P.R. man John Rosasco.

3. Among the hockey writing crowd, there were Mollie Walker, Rick Carpiniello, Colin Stevenson, Vince Mercogliano, Arthur Staple, Katie Strang, Mark Everson, Peter Baugh and Allan Kreda.

4. The tv side was represented by Henrik Lundqvist, John Giannone and Steve Cangialosi.

5. The Maven's favorite former Post hockey writer Brett Cyrgalis showed up. For my money Cyrgalis was writing some of the very best stories pre-Covid. Without question, Cyrgalis – among other scribes – had a writing style that most closely resembled Larry's.

6. The triumph of journalistic justice would be the Post bringing Brett back into its hockey department.

The Passing Of The Extraordinary Larry Brooks

Extraordinary. That was Larry Brooks, writing hockey for the New York Post. You weren't a real hockey fan if you didn't read Brooks in The Post. Period! End of story.

7. Larry's son Jordan delivered a passionate eulogy. "He shared interesting stories of his Dad's professional and family life," says Blittner who was very impressed by the words and feeling.

8. To its credit The Garden ran a Brooks' tribute during last night's Rangers game and Larry's media colleagues adorned the MSG press box with a presentation all their own.

9. It's not stretching a point to say that Larry fell in the "One And Only" category and the homage-attending crowd underlined that point.

10. R.I.P. Larry.