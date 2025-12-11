Report From The Blueshirts Bureau Of Missing Persons

Time for You Rangers fans to give The Maven The Right Answer. Here goes: Which Blueshirt do you miss most?

No, not Brennan Othmann. (He's the farm team's yo-yo.) Nay on Gabe Perreault. (He's in storage until the homestretch.)

YES! YES!: Adam Fox: The power play is atrocious. Foxy is the needed quarterback. But his body only knows when he'll be fit to return.

YES! YES! for Matt (The Bat) Rempe. Someone said his return would be a welcome Christmas present. And it certainly would. (His sabbatical is the result of a fight which he could have – and should have – ignored.

For the good of himself and for the good of the team!