Sam Carrick Takes Pride In Enforcer Role With Rangers

When you think of a hockey enforcer, a 6-foot-0 forward doesn't typically come to mind.

However, Sam Carrick has emerged as the New York Rangers’ top enforcer this season, despite his smaller frame compared to most enforcers in the NHL.

Where did Carrick’s fighting instincts and physical style of play stem from?

“It started whatever age you are when you're allowed to body check,” Carrick said. “I was excited to do that when they started letting you, and it's kind of been like that ever since. I’ve never really dreamed of being a fighter in the NHL or anything like that. You always dream of being a goal scorer and that kind of thing. Sometimes you got to adjust your role a little bit to survive and stay in the league. I'm just willing to do whatever it takes to help the team in any way that I can.”

On multiple occasions this season, Carrick has dropped the gloves and fought opponents to give his team a spark or defend his teammates.

Some of his opponents have included Mathieu Olivier, Arber Xhekaj, Marcus Pettersson, and Keegan Kolesar.

It’s a tall task for Carrick to fight players who clearly have a physical advantage over him, but he always answers the bell for the betterment of his team.

“I think it's certainly needed. It's a necessary role in this league,” Carrick said of the enforcer role.“You're not going to have your A game every night. Sometimes you're looking for other ways to get a spark and get either the crowd into it, or get your team into it, or get yourself into it, whatever it is. There's different situations, a lot of the time that's (fighting) an easy way to do it, and sometimes it sparks the team.”

Just as he is as a player, Carrick is scrappy when he fights, which allows him to hang around with players who he may be physically overmatched by.

Carrick is the kind of player who plays with his heart on his sleeve at all times. He holds an immense amount of respect amongst his teammates and coaches, which speaks volumes about his character and what he provides on the ice in terms of his hard-nose style of play.

“He's a huge momentum guy for us, whether it be his physicality and sticking up for his teammates, or just by nature, how he plays the game,” Mike Sullivan said of Carrick in October.

Even when Matt Rempe eventually returns to the lineup after being sidelined for multiple weeks due to an upper-body injury, Carrick doesn't plan on shying away from any fight that comes his way.

The Absence Of Adam Fox Was Especially Prevalent In Rangers' Disastrous Loss To Blackhawks

The weight of Adam Fox’s absence is beginning to grow larger on the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a>.

“I think I just play my game, no matter who's in the lineup,” Carrick said. “When Rempe gets back in, not much is going to change for me. It's still playing hard every shift, and sometimes you got to stick up for yourself and your teammates. Remps does a great job in that role, and I think we complement each other well.”

It’s all about the team for Carrick. The 33-year-old draws satisfaction and motivation by helping the Rangers succeed at any cost necessary, and if that means dropping the gloves, he’ll always be up for the challenge.

“I think it’s my personality,” Carrick said about why he takes pride in fighting. “I think I'm competitive, and sometimes you get frustrated out there, and it's a good way to let out some steam. I enjoy the aspect after when the team gets together and everyone's pumped up and excited. I think it's a good feeling, knowing that your teammates have your back.”