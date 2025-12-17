Same Old, Same Old Rangers Story

Santa Claus presented the Rangers with an advance Christmas present – the hapless Canucks. The Blueshirts rejected the gift.

What better to have at The Garden last night than a team with an inexperienced coach, one which has lost its best defenseman Quinn Hughes and is in a rebuilding mode that, at the

rate it's going, could last a century.

No kidding, the Blueshirts badly needed a home win after losing 4-1 to Anaheim on Monday night. Instead they came up lame – except for a ton of alibis.

And, no it wasn't Santa's fault that they couldn't score even a single goal against the NHL's worst team in the 3-0 debacle. Or as long-time Rangers beat reporter put it – on X – "There just isn't enough skill. This is a mess."

The alibis from coach down to the captain are as useless as a transfer for the Tompkins Avenue trolley. Like the Rangers' excuses, the transfers are useless.

And how about this from the glorious captain: "I'm not concerned," says J.T. Miller, "just angry."

Really? How do you think the fans feel? I'll tell you J.T. After it was over my buddy, David Perlmutter of New Rochelle sent me this urgent communique:

"They (Rangers) did nothing. They stink!"

Perhaps Sir Perlmutter is being too kind, but the facts back him up.

1. HOME FLOPS: The Yo-Yos are now 4-10-3 at The Garden. It's called "Home Ice Disadvantage."

2. HOME FLOPS #2: This was the tenth time in 17 home games where the Blueshirts were held to one goal or less.

Homecoming For Beloved Ex-Rangers Jake Trouba and Chris Kreider

Since Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider had a very special place in the hearts of <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> fans. Thus, it was no surprise that they – especially CK – were hailed by the home supporters.

3. STREAK? WHAT STREAK? The darlings have lost five of their last six games. But Commodore Miller is "not concerned."

4. POWERLESS POWER PLAY: Coach Sullivan stubbornly continues to use five forwards on the power play. Brilliant. The PP is now O for 25. If Sully keeps it up, it could run to 0 for 100.

These are the facts, folks, and it explains why pal Perlmutter, who's been watching the Rangers since the Original Six days, is wildly perceptive when he orates:

"They stink!"