Scott Morrow Credits Jaccob Slavin And Brent Burns For Teaching Him What It Takes To Be An NHL Player

Scott Morrow may be young, but the experience he gained with the Carolina Hurricanes was invaluable.

Last season, Morrow spent some time with the Hurricanes and worked alongside some of the most established defensemen in the league.

Morrow credits players such as Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns for teaching him what it takes to be a professional hockey player.

“I've gotten a little bit of experience playing pro hockey,” Morrow said. “Guys in juniors definitely conduct themselves a little bit differently than pro hockey players. I learned from some great veterans in Carolina. Obviously, when you're playing with a guy like Brent Burns or Jaccob Slavin and guys who've been around forever, they conducted themselves, right, and I tried to copy that.”

Morrow served as an assistant captain during the Rookie Series, where the New York Rangers’ rookies played against the Philadelphia Flyers’ rookies.

Due to his past NHL experience, Morrow emphasized that he’s making the effort to step up as a leader for the younger prospects at Rangers rookie camp.

Scott Morrow Looks To Step Up As A Leader For Rangers' Rookies

“It’s incredibly special. Having the A (assistant captain) is pretty cool,” Morrow said. “It just shows that my hard work gets noticed. I obviously have some pro experience. I try to be a leader for these guys, show them the ropes and how you are supposed to play.”

The 22-year-old will look to carry on his strong performance from rookie camp into training camp with the hopes of making the Rangers’ opening-night roster.