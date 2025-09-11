Scott Morrow Feels Honored To Be Included In K'Andre Miller Package

Coming from the Carolina Hurricanes in the sign-and-trade involving K’Andre Miller, Scott Morrow is trying to etch his mark with the New York Rangers.

Morrow is one of the most intriguing prospects to participate at rookie camp, and on Thursday, he got a chance to open up about his move from Carolina to New York.

While the trade came as somewhat of a shock to Morrow, as someone from New York, the idea of returning to The Big Apple excited him.

“I would say a surprise,” Morrow said of the trade. “I obviously didn’t hear anything about it beforehand, but the first emotion is when you hear the New York Rangers, it’s a very special organization.

“I’m from around here, and it would mean a lot to have success here. It was obviously super cool. A little bit of disappointment leaving Carolina because it’s such a great organization, but I’m super pumped to be here, and it is definitely more exciting.”

The Rangers also specifically sought to acquire Morrow in this sign-and-trade instead of letting the Hurricanes offer-sheet Miller.

That means a lot to Morrow, and it’s certainly something he hasn’t forgotten.

“I mean, it’s pretty cool that they traded a really good player and I was a part of the return,” Morrow said. “Obviously, K’Andre was a big part of the team here, so if they value me enough to want me back in a package like that for a player that that good, then you know, it shows that they think somewhat highly me. I just want to prove them right for including me in that. It would be pretty cool for people to look back and think that was a great move.”

The 22-year-old defenseman has NHL experience as he played 14 regular season games and five playoff games with the Hurricanes last season.

He is now tasked with the challenge of proving at both rookie camp and training camp that he’s worthy of making the Rangers’ opening-night roster.

However, Morrow is determined to stay patient, and he hopes to just stay on his development path regardless of whether he makes the Rangers’ roster or not.

“Honestly, I'm not focused on the outcome of camp as much as just the process of, you know, being in my second year pro now, trying to show how much I’ve grown, trying to show this brand new organization what kind of player I am. Obviously, they traded for me, so obviously, they see something in me. I just want to make the best first impression that I can.”