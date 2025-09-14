Scott Morrow Looks To Step Up As A Leader For Rangers' Rookies

Scott Morrow is trying to make an impact both on the ice and as a leader for the New York Rangers.

During the Rookie Series, Morrow served as an assistant captain despite just being traded to the Rangers in July.

The 22-year-old defenseman took this honor with a sense of pride. He looks to step up as a leader for the Rangers’ prospects.

“It’s incredibly special. Having the A (assistant captain) is pretty cool,” Morrow said. “It just shows that my hard work gets noticed. I obviously have some pro experience. I try to be a leader for these guys, show them the ropes and how you are supposed to play.”

Through the two Rookie-Series games against the Philadelphia Flyers, Morrow recorded one goal, three assists, and four points.

He’s been a standout player at rookie camp thus far, and he will look to compete at training camp in hopes of earning an opening-night roster spot with the Rangers.