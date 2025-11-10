Serious Mathematical Questions Raised About The Blueshirts Centennial

The Rangers have been doing right by honoring what they care labelling The Centennial Year of the team's existence.

However, there's at least one author-historian who questions MSG's arithmetic. According to Brooklynite Matthew Blittner, The Garden has missed by a year.

"If 1926-27 was the club's first year," Blittner explains, "then 2026-27 would be the correct 100th anniversary. Remember, the club celebrated 2016-17 as their 90th anniversary. That being the case, this year should be the 99th, not 100th."

Blittner knows his stuff. A prolific writer, one of his best books happens to be "Unforgettable

Rangers – Games & Moments From The Press Box."

Matthew adds the fact that the 2004-05 season was the lockout year which knocks off another season.

"Also," adds Blittner, "the reliable 'Hockey Reference' lists this season as the 99th."

Not to get too crazy about this but the Rangers' home losing streak may have something to do with the Centennial. That is, if you believe in hockey curses. Listen up to Matthew:

Blittner: "The hockey deities are mad and are causing the club to stink at home!" Something to think – and stink – about! Yay or Nay?

How Much Lower Can The Rangers Get?

HOME, SOUR HOME! IGNOMINY THY NAME IS RANGERS! THIS CAN'T BE HAPPENING!

REFUTING THE ABOVE: No less an authority than Vic Morren, who shares the excellent NHL,

Wraparound podcast with Neil Smith, refutes Blittner's Centennial claim as follows:

"That the 2004-05 was wiped out by the lockout doesn't take away that the team was still around. And, though no games were played, that vacant season is still part of the Rangers' history. It's nonsensical tying it to the Rangers' failure to win at home.

"They don't win at home because they display a fragility which kicks in as soon as the first goal of the game is scored."