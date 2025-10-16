Shufflin' Along With No-Weary Conor Sheary

The most overused, ridiculous, absurd word attached to a team on a losing streak is PANIC – especially when the "losing streak" really is no big deal.

So, naturally, with the Rangers sporting a 2-3-0 record the Post assures us that the Blueshirts

AREN'T HITTING THE PANIC BUTTON. (By the way you can buy a dozen of them at your friendly neighborhood button store.)

For starters, The Maven would like to know where that panic button is hidden; in GM's Chris Drury's clothes closet perhaps.

And even if it is there, so what? Nowhere because talking panic five games into an 82 game marathon is dumber than Alfred E. Newman when he graced Mad Magazine. (Quote:

"What? Me Worry?")

The fact of the matter – as Maven Roundtabler Bernie Rohde points out – "with the exception of opening night the Rangers are playing well enough to win but can't seem to get puck luck."

I'll buy that dream up until the opening face-off tonight in Toronto.

Time For The Blueshirt Hand-Wringing To End

This is not a sob story; this is a smile story.

Without Mitch Marner, who exiled himself and his bank to Vegas – the Leafs are as hard to figure as the Blueshirts.

Meanwhile, the hardest Ranger to figure is Breadman Panarin whose delivery truck has broken down.

I buy Bernie's Rohde's idea about using more of Conor Sheary who – in the long run – may emerge as Drury's best pickup from the Used Player lot. (Plus, Conor wants everyone to know that his name is pronounced SHARE-ee. not the other way around.)