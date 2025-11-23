Since Home Ice Doesn't Work And Away Ice Doesn't, What Next?

With Thanksgiving coming up, the Rangers have plenty to be thankful for – like they're still in the league.

After that, you have to wonder about them, particularly when such devoted alumni as Sean Avery angrily states on X/Twitter, "I'm sorry but I can't watch anymore, a team with Conor Sheary, Jonny Brodzinski..." and a few other losers.

And, yeah, last night's 3-2 loss in Salt Lake City has all the taste of last week's burnt toast.

"When one of the Rangers 'stars' is defenseman Slava Gavrikov because he got a goal and an assist, you'd better start to worry," says The Old Scout.

Returning home under .500, the Blueshirts face the Blues tomorrow night and Igor Shesterkin will return in goal, not that it matters much.

"Jonathan Quick played his heart out against Utah," adds The Old Scout, "but the team isn't scoring for him – or Shesterkin for that matter."

Once again the popgun-shooting Rangers were downed 33-22 on the firing range

Well, they did get a goal from Artemi Panarin but they never got the third one which the Mammoth did in the third period and that was that.

Without captain J.T. Miller and defenseman Will Borgen in the lineup meant that it added up to a three-toed-sloth 0-3-0 road trip, leaving the club with a season high fourth straight loss.

Concern About The Blueshirts Is Mounting In Many Quarters

I'll tell you why I'm starting to worry about the Rangers.

Meanwhile, Mike Sullivan is looking less and less like a coach-of-the-year candidate.

Well, he can talk and after the game last night he became Mister Redundant. "We didn't have enough juice."

Oh, really. The Maven recommends papaya, apple, orange, pineapple or even lemon. You can get it on 33rd and Seventh; not that anything will help.

Maven Suggestion: Start praying that Matt Rempe will be ready to return for Christmas!